LINDSBORG, KAN., November 20, 2019-The Bethany College Department of Art hosted a closing reception and awards ceremony on Sunday, November 17th for area high school artists. Nearly 100 people enjoyed the exhibition at Mingenback Art Gallery and Dr. Mauch, Interim President of Bethany College, handed out the awards for Best of School Artworks.

This was the first area high school art exhibition since the mid-1990s at Bethany College. Buhler, Smoky Valley (Lindsborg) Salina Central and McPherson High School participated.

Awards were given as follows:

Best of Show Buhler:

Kelsey Babcock “Overgrown”

Honorable Mention Buhler:

Kyle Burkhart “Sid the Sloth”

Orrin Tesch “Gantrisk”

Kaylea Adcock “Paper Can’t Handle”

Best of Show McPherson:

Elaulus Reazin

Honorable Mention McPherson:

Faith Lininger

Carly Stout

Maliya Paine “Texture Elephant”

Best of Show Salina Central:

Shawn Pyeatt “Bubblegum Princess”

Honorable Mention Salina Central:

Jess Colborn “Tri-Jay Necklace”

Aleigha Haller “Pitcher”

Sidney Sorrell “Stretched”

Best of Show Smoky Valley:

Fiona Lorenzen “Eye of the Tiger”

Honorable Mention Smoky Valley:

Skylar Venables “Think About It”

Lydia Peterson “Contour Fun”

Caycee Lindstrom “Imagination”

Bethany College offers majors in Art Teaching Pre-K-12, Pre-Professional Art Therapy, Studio Art, and Visual Art Administration, and also a Minor in Studio Art The Studio Art program offers focused studies in graphic design, photography, ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, and experimental media. Bethany’s Art Education (NCATE-approved) program has a strong record for placing students into teaching opportunities. Working in collaboration with the Education Department, they provide art teaching candidates with the knowledge base, teaching skills, and the professional attitudes and values necessary to become exceptional reflective art teachers. The Pre-Professional Art Therapy program partners with Bethany’s Psychology Department to prepare students to continue at the graduate level and become licensed in this expanding field. The Visual Art Administration program provides art students with business and management skills to lead a non-profit art center, create an innovative business, or produce new forms of community-based art.

Art scholarships are available for art majors and students who are interested in art classes but wish to pursue another major at Bethany College.

