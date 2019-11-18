LINDSBORG, KAN., November 6, 2019 – The Messiah Festival of the Arts proudly announces the major concert events in Lindsborg and theme for its 2020 season. This year’s Festival theme is “Messiah 2020: Celebrating Women in the Arts.” This ten-day festival of art, music, and theatre, will seek to feature the role of women in the arts, and the impact women have had on the Messiah Festival through the years.

Dr. Mark Lucas, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Bethany Oratorio Society, hopes that audiences and performers will experience and embrace the idea of community at the Festival. Events like the Soloists’ Recital, featuring the music of women composers, the Jazz Walk, and various endeavors in the visual arts and theatre, along-side the traditional Holy Week performances of Bach’s “Passion According to St. Matthew,” and Handel’s “Messiah,” are about bringing people together in new and in time-honored ways.

“I’ve often been told that our performances of Bach and Handel’s masterworks are bucket-list items, not to be missed,” said Dr. Lucas, Artistic Director of the Festival. “I hope people take the time to peruse our full schedule of events at www.messiahfestival.org to see that there are many other exciting events, many of which are free of charge.”

How can you become part of the chorus and orchestra?

“I want to stress that all are invited to sing Handel’s ‘Messiah,’” said Dr. Lucas. “Rehearsals begin Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. in Presser Hall. New singers should arrive at 2:00 p.m. for a brief vocal hearing. Rehearsals for “Messiah” follow each Sunday at 3 pm and rehearsals for Bach’s “Passion according to St. Matthew” take place each Tuesday evening from 7-9 pm in Presser Hall on Bethany’s campus. Those wishing to only sing ‘Messiah’ may attend Sunday only rehearsals. Those who wish to sing the Bach are required to also sing “Messiah.” I would love to see more people join us.” Those wishing to play in the orchestra for either performance are encouraged to contact Prof. Lori McKinney, mckinneylr@bethanylb.edu.

Highlights

Handel’s Messiah and Bach’s Passion according to St. Matthew are two important parts of this 139th Annual Festival. But, there are many other exciting events taking place. The Bethany Theatre and Music Departments will collaborate on a performance of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” and the Bethany Department of Art will again host its Messiah Juried Student Art Exhibition. This year’s festival will again include a Jazz Walk in downtown Lindsborg in collaboration with the Lindsborg Landmark Concert Series. Additionally, the professional soloists hired to perform the two oratorios will present a special solo recital featuring the music of women composers. Many other events are free and open to the public.

For a full schedule of events, and for ticket information please visit www.messiahfestival.org. Tickets will be available for purchase on January 2, 2020, and all ticketing information can be found out www.messiahfestival.org. For specific questions, please contact Taylor Deutscher, Messiah Coordinator at 785-227-3380 ext. 8237 or at deutscherta@bethanylb.edu.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.

###