LINDSBORG, KAN., Jan 22, 2020- Visit Bethany College campus for two exciting events on Thursday, February 6. Bethany College will celebrate the renovated Nelson Lecture Hall at 10:30 a.m. The Nelson Flash Campaign kicked off with a $50,000 lead gift from an alumni couple as part of a match challenge to raise $130,000 for the Nelson building improvements. The updates to the lecture hall in include new carpet, desks, paint, ceiling tiles, projector, screen, sound system, lecture podium and the installation of air conditioning in the lecture hall for the first time. The remaining two phases—conversion of a classroom to office spaces and creation of a psychology lab–will take place during the 2020 summer break.

Also, on February 6, David Rolph, co-founder and former CEO of Sasnak Management, Inc. (now Thrive Restaurant Group) will present a keynote address at 2 p.m. in Burnett, on Bethany campus, as part of the Mauney Lecture Series in Business. David Rolph grew up in the small town of Minneapolis in north central Kansas. Mr. Rolph is known for his involvement with Pizza Hut, Inc. During his college years he worked at Pizza Huts in Hays, Kansas and Iowa City. After graduating, he managed multiple Pizza Huts in the San Francisco Bay area. He was then promoted to Area General Manager for the San Francisco Bay Area at age 23. Later on, he partnered up with his brother Darrel, moved to Virginia, and began to open franchised Pizza Huts in northern Virginia, West Virginia, and Florida. They were able to develop 26 Pizza Huts in these locations and sold them to Pepsico in 1994. Join us to learn more about Mr. Rolph’s leadership and management.

In 1984, Carl F and Catherine Herman Mauney Lecture Series in Economics-Business was established thanks to the generous $50,000 gift of Dr. and Mrs. C Herman Mauney of Albuquerque, New Mexico, named in honor of his parents, to establish an endowed fund for educational and professional development opportunities for students, faculty and friends of Bethany. Dr. Mauney was a former member of the Bethany College Board of Directors and a long-time friend of the college. Each year in consultation with the Academic Dean, the faculty of the Department of Economics-Business selects a distinguished scholar or business person who will lecture on current topics such as economics, accounting, small business management, marketing and labor relations.

The dedication at 10:30am in Nelson Science Lecture Hall and the keynote at 2pm in Burnett, both on Bethany campus, are free and open to the public.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.