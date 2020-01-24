LINDSBORG, KAN., JAN. 22, 2020—The Real Men Sing vocal workshop at Bethany College expects to draw nearly 809 male students from 53 Kansas schools, on Thursday, January 30.

In its seventh year, the Real Men Sing workshop offers vocal clinics for young men in the fifth to 12th grades and features guest conductors from collegiate and high school music programs. Bethany Music professor and co-chair of the department, Dr. Mark Lucas organizes the annual event. Clinicians include Mr. Greg Bontrager and Mr. Nicholas Griggs who will direct the Changed and Changing Voices Choirs. Mr. Matt Webber will direct the Unchanged Voice Choir) and Dr. Mark Lucas will direct the High School Choir.

Students are expected to attend from Salina, Lindsborg, Hutchinson, Great Bend, Ness City, Eskridge, Chanute, Marion, Derby, Inman, Wichita, Abilene, Rose Hill, Peabody, Satanta, Bennington, Maize, Fort Scott, Marysville, Ellsworth, Haysville, Goodland, Sharon Springs, Caney, Canton, Buhler, Riley, Hill City, Prairie Village, Andover, Hoisington, Hoyt, Liberal, St. George, and Westmoreland.

As a group, the young men will sing “God Bless America” at the free concert in Presser Hall Auditorium, on the Bethany campus, on January 30 at 2:30 pm. If you are unable to attend the concert in person, you can watch on Bethany College’s Facebook (@bethanycollegeks) via Facebook Live.

