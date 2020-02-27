LINDSBORG, KAN., February 26, 2020—Each year students from the Bethany Oratorio Society are selected to perform solos during dress rehearsal for Handel’s “Messiah,” the highlight of the annual Messiah Festival of the held at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. The dress rehearsal featuring the student soloists will be on Sunday, March 29, at 3pm, in Presser Hall on Bethany’s campus.

This year 17 students were selected for this honor, including:

Seniors: Brody Nicholas, tenor, Hoisington, Mackinze Smith, alto, Leavenworth, Kansas, Masen Bosworth, tenor, Alma, Kansas, Michael Baker, tenor, Minneapolis, Kansas;

Juniors: Brett Baldwin, bass, Garden City, Kansas, Katelyn Zuercher, alto, Salina, Kansas, Jackson Figgs, bass, Liberal, Kansas, Matthew Eades, bass, Great Bend, Kansas, Abigail Rishel-Barnett, alto, Lindsborg, Kansas;

Sophomores: Maya Herrera, bass, Brighton, Colorado, Elaina Bergquist, soprano, Newton, Kansas, Aubrey Hahn, alto, Garden City, Kansas, Alexandra Ried, soprano, Paola, Kansas, Lauren Gragg, soprano, Minneapolis, Kansas, Elise Nelson, soprano, Lindsborg, Kansas;

The rehearsal is free and open to the public. Every year since 1882, the Bethany Oratorio Society has presented Messiah at the college. The society has performed Messiah across the plains, in Carnegie Hall, and on national television. For a full listing of special events and exhibits during the Messiah Festival of the Arts, visit www.messiahfestival.org.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.