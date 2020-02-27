LINDSBORG, KAN., February 26, 2020- The Bethany College Interdisciplinary Conference, sponsored by the Bethany College Honors Program, and organized by senior, Kerri Henni, as part of her Partners in Scholarship study with Dr. Van Tassel, to feature exceptional undergraduate papers and projects of Bethany students that represent interdisciplinary approaches to research and analysis.

The event will be on March 12 from 2:00-5:00 pm in the Mabee Welcome Center Conference Board Room on the Bethany College campus. The public is welcome. This Interdisciplinary Conference is meant to highlight the exceptional work of Bethany students as they pursue a well-rounded education. These papers display clear intersectionality between several branches of study and communicate a conscious understanding of the interplay between disciplines.

During this three-hour event, six students will share fifteen-minute presentations of their work across the disciplines followed by a 15-minute question/answer session. The students presenting are:

Miranda Work – Junior; English Education Major; Title: “ Pamela : A View from Within the Closet”

Sydney Walker – Junior; Elementary Education Major; Title: “Social Emotional Learning in the Classroom: A Qualitative Case Study”

Natasha Quintana – Senior; Business Management and Marketing Double Major; Title: “ Post-Secondary Education: Benefits of Student Involvement in Individuals with ASD “

Maya Herrera – Sophomore; Vocal Music Education Major; Title: “ The Things We Interpret to be Tru, Man “

Lindsey Gack – Sophomore; Psychology Major; Title: “ Better as A Pirate”

Jenna Horton- Sophomore; Pre-Med and Business Administration Double Major; Title: “The Effects of Surveillance on Privacy”

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.