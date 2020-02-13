LINDSBORG, KAN., Feb 12, 2020- The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society, are partnering together to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time. Patients fighting cancer use more blood than patients fighting any other disease. There simply aren’t enough people donating regularly to meet the need. Please help by scheduling your life saving appointment today!



Bethany College Blood Drive:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25

Time: 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Location: Stroble Gym



To schedule your life-saving appointment visit www.redcrossblood.org; enter Sponsor Code: Bethany

For assistance scheduling contact Bethany College Coach Stewart at

620-255-6786.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.