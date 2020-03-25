LINDSBORG, KS., On March 25, Dr. Mauch, Interim President of Bethany College announced that all classes for the Spring 2020 semester, to start March 30, will be held in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the college hoped for a hybrid approach with the return of some students, in accordance with health guidelines, and virtual attendance for others. The college monitored the ever-changing health guidelines, while simultaneously adapting plans to address the situation. After consultation with health officials, including the county health director, it was determined virtual classes would be the most prudent way to alleviate the potential for concerns such as overburdened health facilities, or the spread of COVID-19. As such, students were notified that they would not be permitted to return to campus for face-to-face classes and were given further instruction on the processes and conditions in place for obtaining personal belongings from campus. Bethany will offer student services— such as library resources lists specific to academic departments, career services, pastoral support, tutoring and counseling services—in a virtual format. The college acknowledges the question as to whether refunds will be given and is working on various considerations with plans to announce a decision in the near future.

Many college employees are transitioning to work remotely, yet some continue to work on campus as necessitated by campus needs but do so in accordance with local health guidelines. Many non-administrative campus buildings are locked and the college strongly encourages all college business to be conducted by phone or email. If absolutely necessary, entry into administrative buildings will be conditioned on compliance with local health guidelines, provisions of which are posted on the main entrance for each building. Bethany has not decided on commencement ceremonies, but all other campus or college-sponsored events have been postponed or canceled. For up to date information visit www.bethanylb.edu

Retention and enrollment will be crucial considerations following this unprecedented interruption in higher education. Bethany appreciates any and all support from surrounding communities, partners and alumni. As a campus community, Bethany will continue to unite around her core values – especially this year’s theme of integrity, as they seek knowledge, strive for understanding, aspire for excellence in all that they do, and remain faithful to Bethany’s calling to inspired learning and informed faith.