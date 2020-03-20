LINDSBORG, KANSAS, MARCH 20, 2020: Bethany College officials announced an extended Spring Break, starting at the end of classes, March 13, 2020. Classes are scheduled to resume March 30. Previously, the College intended to make a formal announcement March 25 but because this situation has changed so fast, is doing so at this time. Please understand, the fluid changes in the local and state health guidelines, make timely communication difficult. The college website will be used to provide the most current information, so please visit www.bethanylb.edu/coronavirus/ for updates.

Although spring break started one week early, Bethany College students have had the opportunity to stay in residence halls through the two-week break. Campus administrative offices and residence halls remain open and most services, such as counseling, tutoring, student life, and health are available for the duration of the spring semester. Library services and classrooms are slightly modified for the time being. In regard to academics, students who don’t wish to return, will be able to continue their spring semester learning through a virtual classroom option as of March 30, or as soon thereafter as possible.

Any student, faculty or staff member who has traveled will be subject to all local and state health guidelines in effect upon their return. Individual arrangements will be necessary for self-quarantine as Bethany College is not in a position to assist with such requirement. Dr. Van Dusen, Dean of Student Development, communicated by email to all students the preliminary details about gathering personal property from campus, safety precautions for returning to campus, and more, but because the procedures are subject to health guidelines they are likely to change.

Fortunately, class sizes at Bethany rarely exceed 25, and while all students will have the option for virtual attendance, some students may have the opportunity (subject to health guidance such as social distancing etc.) to resume face to face classes.

While administrative offices are open at this time, please refrain from coming to campus unless a physical visit is absolutely necessary. Most, if not all, business can be conducted by phone or email. To locate phone extensions or emails visit https://www.bethanylb.edu/directory/.

Currently, the College is prohibiting the use of the student union “Pit” area (Pihlblad lower level), and other common areas, even if the building is open. Hahn and Stroble Gibson gyms, and the cardio and weight rooms are closed.

At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 on Bethany College campus or in McPherson County. In understanding our role and responsibility, campus leadership has learned that if a test for COVID-19 was to be completed, the state agency, Kansas Department of Health and Environment communicates with the McPherson County Health Department and it is the procedure of health officials that dictates the release of information and/or results as deemed appropriate. It is imperative that Bethany College cooperates with all health officials and remains mindful of HIPAA and other protocol to ensure the privacy and safety of campus and the larger community.

Campus leadership acknowledges that several questions remain unanswered and will work diligently to find answers despite the fluidity of the situation. In this unprecedented time, decisions must be made in accordance to health guidelines, and in deference to the health and safety of all and we appreciate your support and understanding.