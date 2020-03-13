“WICHITA, KAN.- Effective immediately, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has suspended indefinitely all athletic-related practice, travel, and competitions for the athletics programs for its member institutions. The KCAC Board of Presidents took action on this decision Friday morning.



Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of student-athletes is the conference’s highest priority. The KCAC Board of Presidents views this decision as the necessary step in addressing the public’s concern with the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

The KCAC Board of Presidents will communicate frequently in the days ahead to determine when and if the suspension can be lifted. The KCAC will continue to work closely with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in determining when and if NAIA Spring 2020 Championships will be played.