LINDSBORG, KAN., March 9, 2020 – The annual Bethany College Messiah Festival Juried Student Art Exhibition starts March 16, 2020 and will continue through April 17, in the Mingenback Art Center gallery on the corner of Olsson and Second Street on the Bethany College campus. The show will exhibit local women artists from the Sandzen Collection as well as Bethany College students.

Featured works for this year’s student exhibition were chosen by juror, Valerie Haring. Valerie is a life-long Kansan and currently the chair of the Art Department at Butler Community College, where she attended as an undergraduate and has taught for nearly 30 years. She earned her BSE from Emporia State University and an MA from Wichita State University. Valerie is a painter who also creates assemblages, sculpture, photography, and digital prints. She traces her interest in art from her childhood, where she loved to “find” objects and assemble odds-and-ends into artistic creations. In her current work Valerie utilizes a striped composition and her intellectual, personal, and artistic discoveries are manifest in the artwork she makes.

Works may be submitted by any student, so long as the work was created since the last Messiah Exhibition. Work can be submitted for 2D, 3D, Design/Photography, or Digital Arts categories. Juror, Valerie Haring, chose works based on what she considered to be a good fit for this exhibition, and selected art works from the following students:

Marcus Ruiz Austin, TX Senior Lydia Nicholoson Hesston, KS Senior Jeannette Crossno Hutchinson, KS Senior Katherine Fowler Spearville, KS Senior Zephra Rice McPherson, KS Sophomore Halle Giddings McPherson, KS Sophomore Keri Woodburn Wichita, KS Senior Antonia Waggoner Salina, KS Freshman Rebekah Roach Melvern, KS Senior Emerald McGlashan Wellington, New Zealand Junior David Williams Lee Summit, MO Junior Trevor Kemp El Dorado, KS Senior Hailey Snyder Sterling, NE Freshman Indigo Guise Salina, KS Freshman Hannah Brandl Tribune, KS Sophomore

Best of Show will be awarded to Katherine Fowler, for Branch Teapot and Best of 2D to Lydia Nicholson, for Frog Melody. The Best of 3D award will go to Zephra Rice, for Rainforest Tea Set. Several other awards will be announced at the Juried Student Art Exhibition awards ceremony reception at 4:30 pm, April 5 at the Mingenback Art Center gallery.

The Juried Student Art Exhibition is part of the Messiah Festival of the Arts, the celebration of sacred music, theatre and art at Bethany College. Every year since 1882, the Bethany Oratorio Society has presented Messiah at the college. The society has performed Messiah across the plains, in Carnegie Hall, and on national television.

For a full listing of special events and exhibits during the Messiah Festival of the Arts, visit www.messiahfestival.org .

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.

[/fusion_text][/fusion_builder_column][/fusion_builder_row][/fusion_builder_container]