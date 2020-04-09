LINDSBORG, KS: April 8, 2020: Bethany College has announced that they will eliminate the requirement for an ACT and/or SAT score for first-time freshman applying for the fall 2020 academic year. Referred to as the test-optional approach, this aligns with the mission of the admissions department, who has always taken a holistic approach in review of the applications. Extending this approach to students without an ACT or SAT test score is timelier than ever in light of the ACT & SAT test cancellations, and additional complications created by the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic. The Bethany College Board of Directors, cabinet members and faculty hope the test-optional approach will remove a barrier that might otherwise prevent a student from pursuing a degree in higher education. “It was important for us, as a college community, to adapt to the situation to reassure students that gaining access to a life-changing college experience that Bethany offers is still possible. Removing the barrier of the ACT/SAT score will help alleviate some of the uncertainties and anxieties that high school seniors are facing,” stated Matthew Pfannenstiel, Vice President of Enrollment Management. Acceptance through the test-optional pathway may include an interview with an admissions representative, as well as a writing sample. Students can submit their application through www.bethanylb.edu/apply.

For convenience, please visit our website www.bethanylb.edu for additional information and virtual options. Bethany leadership will continue to work on additional ways to remove barriers in its efforts to support prospective and current students as we move forward from COVID-19.

