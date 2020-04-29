LINDSBORG, KAN. April 29, 2020. The Bethany College Department of Art and Digital Media is using their 3D printer to create face masks in response to recommended COVID-19 precautions. The masks are called “Montana Masks” because the template and design was created through teamwork of Dr. Richardson, and dentist Spencer Zaugg, and his son Colton, all of Billings, Montana who shared open source files.

Ed Pogue, Academic Dean and Director of Art and Digital Media at Bethany College, adapted the mask design a bit using easily accessible materials to make a seal at the top of the mask using rubber window stripping from Lowe’s and a filter other than that used surgical masks, such as white coffee filters and vacuum cleaner allergenic filters that are cheap, effective, and changed out more frequently. According to Pogue, “these will allow one surgical mask to become four to six – and also the plastic can be sanitized for reuse.”

“I wanted to showcase versatility as a small college with a unique program. We have an advantage in the ability to adapt faster to problems, than most. A need presented itself, a supply shortage of COVID-19 applicable masks for our maintenance workers, especially those who clean in the residence halls. A creative solution and opportunity also presented itself through some research by myself and one of our digital arts instructors, Sarah Mathia. I first 3D printed the masks here at Bethany from open-source files, then adapted them to work with other types of more accessible household products,” said Pogue.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.