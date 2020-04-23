LINDSBORG, KAN., April 23, 2020-Bethany College announces two celebrations for the class of 2020. Bethany will confer degrees to graduating seniors on May 16 at 2pm as scheduled, but in a virtual format, accessible from our website homepage at www.bethanylb.edu. Conferring degrees, on May 16, although virtual, means students will have graduated for purposes of transcript notation, entry into graduate programs, etc. In addition, a formal face-to-face commencement ceremony will be held the first weekend in October, coinciding with Bethany’s homecoming and supported by input from graduating seniors.

Although the class of 2020 didn’t finish their last semester of college in a traditional way, Bethany wants to ensure that graduates experience the tradition of crossing the Presser stage in front of classmates, the college community, friends and family. More details of the in-person October commencement festivities will be shared soon.

“Honoring the accomplishments of the class of 2020 in conjunction with homecoming will be a way to unite, past, present and future Swedes,” stated Dr. Mauch, Interim President.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.