LINDSBORG, KAN., May 20, 2020- Bethany conferred degrees to graduating seniors on May 16 in a virtual format, for purposes of transcript notation, entry into graduate programs, resumes, etc. In addition, a formal face-to-face commencement ceremony will be held the first weekend in October, coinciding with Bethany’s homecoming and supported by input from graduating seniors.

Although the class of 2020 didn’t finish their last semester of college in a traditional way, Bethany wants to ensure that graduates experience the tradition of crossing the Presser stage in front of classmates, the college community, friends and family. More details of the in-person October commencement festivities will be shared soon.

“Honoring the accomplishments of the class of 2020 in conjunction with homecoming will be a way to unite, past, present and future Swedes,” stated Dr. Mauch, Interim President.

The 2019-2020 graduates are:

Katelynn Maree Adam- Elementary Education- Smolan, KS

Alejandro Aguilera Rodriguez- Criminal Justice- Hotchkiss, CO

Clarence Colton Allemand- Mathematics- El Dorado, KS

Madie Danyel Baker- Psychology- Denver, CO

Nick M. Bartholomew- History/Political Science- Salina, KS

Cleophus A. Brooks III- Sports Management- Lancaster, TX

Cassidy R. Bryant- Athletic Training- Grand Junction, CO

Tyler J. Bryant- Mathematics 3+2 Engineering- Cahokia, IL

Cooper Burkhart- Exercise Science- Battle Mountain, NV

MacKenzie Bonnie Callison- Biology- Ashton, IL

Noah J. Cantin- Criminal Justice, Psychology- Leavenworth, KS

Baptiste Chazelas- Theatre and Communication Arts: Communications- Maurice, Lyon. France

Tyler Coombs- Mathematics 3+2 Engineering- Blackfoot, ID

Hunter Coronel- Criminal Justics, Psychology- Brighton, CO

Jeannette M. Crossno- Pre-Professional Art Therapy- Hutchinson, KS

Shalie LeAnn Dahl- Health and Physical Education Teaching PreK-12- Petersburg, AK

Kelli Kay DeCrow- Criminal Justice- Grand Junction, CO

Abbagayle Louise Dresslar- Management, Finance- Conroe, TX

Danielle N. Drummer- Elementary Education Teaching K-6- Salina, KS

Jennifer Dye- Digital and Media Arts; Video Game Design- Goddard, KS

Jovan Elezovic- Management- Belgrade, Serbia

Cassidy Rose Enns- Business Administration, Finance, Business Economics- Canton, KS

Isaiah C. Fabrizius- Elementary Education Teaching K-6- Wakeeney, KS

Karas Leigh Foreso- Psychology, Criminal Justice- Centennial, CO

Andre Girao Colofatti Barbosa- Business Administration- Brazil

Joshua L. Gracey- Sports Management- Bletchley, United Kingdom

Dahari L. Gray- Sports Management- Colorado Springs, CO

Stephen Greenwich-Blue- Criminal Justice- Lindsborg, KS

Milton Edward Hall III- Criminal Justice- Kansas City, MO

Haylee Lynn Harris- Criminal Justice, Psychology- Arvada, CO

Daniel Adam Heath- Sports Management- Springfield, CO

Jason D. Hefton- Finance- Rosalia, KS

Kerri M. Henne- English, Honors Program- Gypsum, KS

Taylor Thomas Holman- Marketing- Midwest City, OK

Corey Devon Holmes- Criminal Justice- League City, TX

Hannah Jacquelyn Imm- English Teaching 6-12, Honors Program- Phillipsburg, KS

Curtis J. Ivanoff- Biology- Carlisle, PA

Kristijan Joksimovic- Management- Zagreb, Croatia

Derek B. Jones Jr.- Exercise Science- Kansas City, KS

Dalantae Kelly- Criminal Justice- Aurora, CO

Trevor Paul Kemp- Biology, Honors Program- El Dorado, KS

Katie Adrianna Klaassen- Finance, Business Economics, Business Administration, Honors Program- Marquette, KS

Johnelle Kaylee Landers- Mathematic Pre-Engineering, Marketing- Smithville, MO

Freddie Loeffler- Music- Hesston, KS

Gustavo H. Lopez- Business Administration, Management, Marketing- Rio Rico, AZ

Michael E. Lowery- Exercise Science- Mt. Pulaski, IL

Chelsea Magnante- Biology- Sonora, CA

Carlos Alfonso Maldonado- Criminal Justice, Psychology- Manhattan, KS

Sarah Marie Martin- Criminal Justice- Palm Springs, CA

Alexis Nicole Martinez- Biology- Pueblo, CO

Elijah Isaac Martinez- Business Administration, Finance- Westminster, CO

Kendra Carrillo- Biology- Garden City, KS

Hailey ShaNae Mayfield- Biology- Salina, KS

Logan McDowell- Elementary Education Teaching K-6- Abilene, KS

Alexandra Medina Ramirez- Psychology- Denver, CO

Jarod Meier- Health and Physical Education Teaching PreK-12- Lindsborg, KS

Edwar J. Melendez- Sports Management- Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Milos Milosevic- Management- Kragujevac, Serbia

Erdi Mucllari- Business Administration, Business Economics, Finance- Albania

Kara Lynn Myrick- Biology- La Vernia, TX

Ashley M. Nava- Athletic Training- Riverside, CA

Brody Clay Nicholas- Music: Instrumental Music Teach PreK-12, B.M.E- Hoisington, KS

Lydia M. Nicholson- Digital Animation- Hesston, KS

Kelli Jo Nightingale- Accounting, Finance- Galva, KS

Emily Dawn Perkins- PreK-12 Instrumental Music Education, B.M.E, Honors Program- Howard, KS

Natasha Quintana- Management, Marketing- Firestone, CO

Samuel Reed- English Teaching K-6- Lindsborg, KS

Alvaro Rengifo-Perez Barroso- Theatre and Communications Arts: Communications- Madrid, Spain

Erin Kate Richardson- Elementary Education Teaching K-6- White Deer, TX

Rebekah L. Roach- Studio Art-Painting- Melvern, KS

Deauntre L. Roberts- Psychology- Wewoka, OK

Michael Romero- Psychology- Denver, CO

Engel A. Rosario- Physical Health and Wellness: Coaching- Naranjito, Puerto Rico

Juan Daniel Saldivar- Exercise Science, Biology- Owasso, OK

Justiss Scales- Exercise Science- Columbus, OH

Evan Graham Schwab- Marketing- Farmers Branch, TX

Oscar Boots Scott- Exercise Science- Kansas City, MO

Caysen John Smith- Management, Business Economics- Abilene, KS

Darien Silk Smith- Business- Kansas City, MO

De’ja Smith- Psychology- Rosharon, TX

Mackinze Smith- Biology- Leavenworth, KS

Lyndsay Catherine Sparacio- Sports Management, Psychology- Parker, CO

Joseph O. Steve- Mathematics- Mission, KS

Jamall T’Anthony Theodile- Accounting, Management- New Iberia, LA

Alexandra Brielle Tyson- Criminal Justice- Salina, KS

Kaenakea Victorino- Sports Management- Kaunakakai, HI

Augusto Fernando Vinueza Ospina-Business Administration, Sports Management-Guayaquil, Ecuador

Emma Marie Wager- Elementary Education Teaching K-6- Buffalo, NY

Kaitlyn Marie Wagner- Elementary Education Teaching K-6- Yukon, OK

Allison M. Weiderman- Management, Finance- Las Vegas, NV

Destinee Wells- Chemistry, Biology- San Diego, CA

Lauren E. Welsch- Exercise Science- Great Bend, KS

Onajee T. White- Biology- Las Vegas, NV

Thomas Jay Williamson- Sports Management- Basehor, KS

Austin Wolfe- Health and Physical Education Teaching PreK-12- Nortonville, KS

Elton Leon Woodard II- Management- Stafford, TX

Keri Ann Woodburn- Art: Studio Art-Sculpture- Wichita, KS

Michaela Noelle Wren- Biology- Colorado Springs, CO

Kylie Rene Young—Physical Health and Wellness-Exercise Science, Honors Program- Fort Worth, TX

Mikhaila Zelenka- Digital and Media Arts: Video Game Design- Hutchinson, KS

Carissa L. Zubro- Exercise Science- Denton, TX

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.