LINDSBORG, KS. Greetings. I want to update you on our plans to perform Handel’s Messiah. For multiple reasons, I feel it would be irresponsible to move forward at this time with our planned June 19 performance. I had hoped we would be at a place where everyone would feel comfortable gathering together to celebrate and perform this great work. Due to many factors, we are just not in that place right now.

I recently had an opportunity to attend a webinar put on by the National Association of Teachers of Singing and the American Choral Directors Association. The webinar featured medical doctors who are also singers, and outlined what we could expect in the near future in terms of singing together. One thing that struck me was the case of a 120-member community choir that rehearsed Bach’s Passion according to St. John on a Tuesday and a Saturday, then performed it that Sunday. 101 of the 120 members contracted Covid-19. That is an extreme example, but if even 1 person becomes gravely ill it is too much.

It is our current plan to perform Messiah on Sunday, October 4 at 3 pm in conjunction with Bethany College’s Homecoming Weekend. I am unsure exactly how it will look, because much will be learned in the next few months, but this is our plan.

When it comes to dealing with Covid-19 it seems we are all, in a sense, “building the airplane while in flight.” We learn more every day about the best way to deal with it. I have been in close contact with the administration at Bethany College and we do have other, “backup” plans in the works in case Oct. 4 does not work out. I am very happy that President Mauch is as dedicated as I am to making sure there is a performance of Handel’s Messiah in the 2020 calendar year by the Bethany Oratorio Society. I hope you will trust us to make sure that performance will be safe for both our performers and our audience. I will keep you updated as we move forward.

Finally, I would ask that you consider supporting the festival financially. Even though we were unable to collect the money from ticket sales for this past Holy Week, there were still some expenses we must cover. I have considered it one of my great achievements to always balance the budget during my 7 years at Bethany and I would like that to be the case this year as well. If you choose, you may donate by following this link OR going to www.bethanylb.edu and scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking on “donate now.” MAKE SURE TO PUT “MESSIAH” WHERE IT ASKS FOR A DESCRIPTION.

Thank you to each of you. You are the backbone of our festival and, indeed, the backbone of this college and community. You make me proud to be the Director of the Bethany Oratorio Society.

Sincerely,

Mark Lucas, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Music

Director of Choral Activities

Director of the Bethany Oratorio Society

335 East Swensson Street

Lindsborg, KS 67456

Office: (785) 227-3380, Ext. 8348

Cell: (785) 212-1362

lucas@bethanylb.edu

www.bethanylb.edu

www.messiahfestival.org