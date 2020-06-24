LINDSBORG, KAN., June 24, 2020 – Amie Bauer, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications, has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Administration. Bauer ‘01, returned to Bethany in 2019. In addition to serving as General Counsel and continuing to oversee Communications, Bauer will manage IT, Risk Management, Campus Security, Facilities, and Food Services. Before coming to Bethany, Bauer was in private practice for 15 years, with Gusenius Law Office, working in family law, municipal law and serving as a mediator and case manager.

Krista Harris, Controller, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Harris ‘97, returned to Bethany in 2016 as an Accountant. In 2018, she was promoted to Controller. Harris will oversee the Business Office and Human Resources. Before coming to Bethany, Harris worked for a Property Management Company in Texas for ten years before moving to Frisco Independent School District in Texas as an Accountant for seven years.

“In the past year, I have had an opportunity to work closely with Krista Harris and Amie Bauer in their former roles. I was very impressed with their work ethic and dedication to Bethany. Amie has been instrumental in leading our Coronavirus team to safely have faculty, staff and students return to Bethany. Krista has done an outstanding job of ensuring the fiscal success of Bethany now and in the future. I am delighted that each of them has agreed to serve in their new capacities,” said Interim President Elizabeth Mauch.

