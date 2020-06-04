Editors Note: With an outpouring of support from Bethany College Alumni and Friends a special fund has been created to support our BASS (Black Association of Student Scholars) student organization and collaborative educational activities facilitating diversity and inclusion training for students, faculty, and staff beginning with the 20/21 academic year.

You can donate here.

A message from Pres. Elizabeth Mauch on the current state of the country, June 4th, 2020, 10:15 am.

Dear Campus Community

With many of you, I have watched in horror as the murder of George Floyd and the response to this act have unfolded. I am sorry to say that I have not watched in disbelief. This violence has happened over and over in our country. We see George Floyd, but we also remember acts of fear and hatred against Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, and many others, still fresh in our national consciousness. And, of course we can all point to events farther back in our history as well. What came to my mind was the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia 35 years ago: when American civilians in a Black liberation group were aerially bombed. There is a clear trajectory we can see in connecting these events of racist violence that we must recognize as a devastating part of our story as a nation. We are the ones who can ensure that, in Lindsborg, we will live out a different story.

In an open letter with the ELCA Conference of Bishops, our Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton condemned “the white supremacy that has led to the deaths of so many unarmed Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color in our country.” These leaders of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America are united in calling on all of us to “grieve with, pray for and stand in solidarity with the families and friends of all whose loved ones have been and continue to be victims of injustices run amok, racist violence and the insidious venom of white supremacy.”

As an institution of higher education affiliated with the ELCA, Bethany College is constantly striving to determine how we live into this complex calling. In our mission, we strive to help students lead lives of service; and in our values, we are committed to advocating for the dignity of everyone in our community as a child of God. It is this dedication to our mission and values that makes us keenly aware that knowledge is not morally neutral and that institutional silence in the face of the continuing murder of black Americans is a tacit consent of our national status quo.

I am proud to be the president of Bethany College where we really do believe in these ideals rooted in our Lutheran heritage. We must strive together, as one community, to achieve them each and every day. Since coming to Bethany, I have been proud to work closely with our local police department, local administrators and our campus community to ensure that students are safe and welcome in Lindsborg. Forming these sorts of relationships is paramount to ensuring the continued health and welfare of our entire Bethany College family. Our best hope for preventing and overcoming the violence faced by directly-affected people and communities is to learn and work together in broader partnerships.

I have always been a person who believes in action. We must respond to this moment with a thoughtful and informed evaluation of the kind of true and lasting change necessary for Bethany College to be a place where our students, faculty, and staff become servant leaders for a more just and equitable future. I am calling for volunteers to sit on a task force focused on examining diversity and inclusion on our campus that Dr. Adam Pryor will help facilitate. We must foster study and discourse that equips all of us in the Bethany community to recognize and resist ideologies of hatred. We need to support learning and take action at the intersection of politics and human dignity. If we cannot have these sorts of interactions here, wherein our society do we hope they will fruitfully occur? This is our calling as a college.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mauch