LINDSBORG, KAN., June 18, 2020 – Dr. Adam Pryor, Dean of Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Religion has been promoted to the role of Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs.

Dr. Pryor started working at Bethany College in 2013 as an Assistant Professor in the Religion Department. He previously supervised the Center of Discovery, Reflection, and Vocation from 2014-2017, served as the Director of CORE Education from 2017-2019, and started as the Dean of Academic Affairs for Student Success in 2019. Throughout his time at Bethany College, he has also been an active researcher serving in various capacities as a member of the American Academy of Religion and the North American Paul Tillich Society.

“I am so happy that Dr. Pryor has agreed to join my leadership team. Over the past two years, I have appreciated his dedication to our students and to Bethany,” said Interim President Elizabeth Mauch.

Dr. Pryor is “excited to experience how working in both academic and student affairs can create new relationships across campus.” He looks forward to intentional collaboration with colleagues across campus about how best to connect student co-curricular activities with what goes on in the classroom. Dr. Pryor will continue teaching as an Associate Professor of Religion.

Dr. Pryor resides in Lindsborg with his wife Rachael, who is an ordained minister, and their three children. He and his family are members of Andover Lutheran Church where Rachael currently serves as the pastor.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. Bethany connects its past, present, and future with distinctive initiatives like Swedes to Sweden, a free service-learning trip for the sophomore class to Sweden, and the Good Life Scholarship, presenting all local high school graduates with a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the college. Bethany College is on the Web at www.bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.